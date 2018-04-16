Sex crimes against a child case dropped against Burkburnett man

Russell Alan Klimek has been no-billed for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in Wichita Co. (Source: WCSO)

A case for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child has been dropped against a Burkburnett man.

News Channel 6 first reported on January 16, Russell Alan Klimek, 47, was arrested following an investigation into allegations made by a victim.

Klimek was no-billed on the charge earlier this month.

