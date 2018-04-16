Outside group encouraging WF residents to vote no on bond proposals

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.
A group from Arlington is in Wichita Falls. They're trying to encourage people to vote no on the city's bond proposals.
Signs are starting to pop up throughout the city from a group called Texans For Freedom. The signs say it's okay to vote no on bonds.
A group from Arlington is in Wichita Falls. They're trying to encourage people to vote no on the city's bond proposals.
Signs are starting to pop up throughout the city from a group called Texans For Freedom. The signs say it's okay to vote no on bonds.