All-District 5-5A soccer teams released

With the end of the season for Texoma's last remaining high school soccer teams, the all-District 5-5A boys and girls teams were announced on Monday.

It's no surprise that both Rider and WFHS were well-represented on both teams!

Here is a look at the selections for those two schools:

Boys

Special Honors:

Offensive MVP: Alex Ramirez, WFHS

Goalkeeper of the Year: Zack Majewski, Rider

Co-Freshman of the Year: Jackson Redding, Rider

1st Team:

Rider: Spencer Bristo, Blake Beasley, Trance Saenz

WFHS: Andres Rodriguez, Alfredo Pacheco, Israel Gonzalez, Kordell Dorman

2nd Team:

Rider: Justin Parmeter, Adam Canales, Hagan Sanchez

WFHS: Adrian Botello, Luis Camacho, Armando Acosta, Frank Bocel

Girls

Special Honors:

District MVP: Maddi Kyle, Rider

Offensive MVP: Alyssa Hollis, WFHS

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jordan McLarty, Rider

Utility Player of the Year: Keeley Ayala, Rider

1st Team:

Rider: Jasmyn Montgomery, Mindy Shoffit, Haley Bragg, Carly Kowalick, Amaya Spearman, Emma Baley

WFHS: Alyssa Salinas, Ashland Hansen, Tagan Hansen, Ashby Hood, Janae Sanchez

2nd Team:

Rider: Emily Jackson, Michaela Zapata, Sola Fiorentino, Ashlyn Heger

WFHS: Alyssa Mullins, Emma Antill, Chloe Rodriguez, Zoe Brewster

Honorable Mention:

Rider: Marissa Lifland, Carlee Vassar, Megan Enriquez

WFHS: Aeriana Caldwell, Emari Villalpondo, Marley Fleisher

