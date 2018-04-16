HS diamonds roundup: Scores and rankings - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamonds roundup: Scores and rankings

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Chris Dickens is one of two Iowa Park pitchers shutting down opposing offenses this season, leading the Hawks to #8 in the state / Source: KAUZ Chris Dickens is one of two Iowa Park pitchers shutting down opposing offenses this season, leading the Hawks to #8 in the state / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 9-2A

Northside     0 (0-10)
Windthorst  22 (10-1)
WIN: Tyler Etheredge, Hunter Wolf 3 H, 4 RBI each

New TXHighSchoolBaseball.com Rankings: 

Class 4A: 

9. Iowa Park (20-1)

Softball

District 5-5A

Rider       5 (3-7)
Denton  15 (6-5)

New TGCA Rankings:

Class 4A:

13. Graham 18-6
24. Vernon 15-2

Class 2A:

12. Windthorst 17-9
25. Petrolia 19-9

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly