WFISD holds job fair Saturday, hiring 100 teachers

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
The company who has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another.
The company who has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another.
Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire around 100 teachers, and Oklahoma educators have the chance to get the job without having to wait on a Texas certification.
Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire around 100 teachers, and Oklahoma educators have the chance to get the job without having to wait on a Texas certification.
The BBB of North Central Texas awarded thousands to four Petrolia High School students as the winners of their 2nd Annual Student Video Contest.
The BBB of North Central Texas awarded thousands to four Petrolia High School students as the winners of their 2nd Annual Student Video Contest.