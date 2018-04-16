WFISD holds job fair Saturday, hiring 100 teachers - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD holds job fair Saturday, hiring 100 teachers

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire around 100 teachers, and Oklahoma educators have the chance to get the job without having to wait for a Texas certification.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the one-year probationary contract will give those who are certified to teach in other states one year to become Texas certified.

He said they are expecting to see quite a few teachers from Oklahoma at their job fair this weekend.

It is taking place at the Career Education Center on Hatton Road Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"All of our campuses will be there.  Our campus principals will be there doing interviews on the spot and collecting resumes," said Superintendent Kuhrt.

They need teachers for all grade levels and subjects.

While the district is looking to hire about 100 to 120 teachers, Superintendent Kuhrt said that is a 10-percent turnover rate and is common because of retiring teachers and resignations.

Educators considering WFISD will have their salaries determined by the same Teacher Hiring Schedule as last school year.  That was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The salary scale is for teachers, nurses and librarians, and it is based on years of experience.

First-year teachers will make $43,200. 

Superintendent Kuhrt said they still might have funds for teacher raises, but that will be decided when they look closer into the budget.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:28:03 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

  • How Facebook ads target you

    How Facebook ads target you

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:55:28 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:27:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

  • WFISD keeps food provider, likes healthy options

    WFISD keeps food provider, likes healthy options

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:25:31 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    The company who has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another.

    The company who has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another.

    •   
Powered by Frankly