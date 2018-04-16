WFISD holds job fair Saturday, hiring 100 teachers

Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire around 100 teachers, and Oklahoma educators have the chance to get the job without having to wait for a Texas certification.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the one-year probationary contract will give those who are certified to teach in other states one year to become Texas certified.

He said they are expecting to see quite a few teachers from Oklahoma at their job fair this weekend.

It is taking place at the Career Education Center on Hatton Road Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



"All of our campuses will be there. Our campus principals will be there doing interviews on the spot and collecting resumes," said Superintendent Kuhrt.



They need teachers for all grade levels and subjects.



While the district is looking to hire about 100 to 120 teachers, Superintendent Kuhrt said that is a 10-percent turnover rate and is common because of retiring teachers and resignations.

Educators considering WFISD will have their salaries determined by the same Teacher Hiring Schedule as last school year. That was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The salary scale is for teachers, nurses and librarians, and it is based on years of experience.

First-year teachers will make $43,200.

Superintendent Kuhrt said they still might have funds for teacher raises, but that will be decided when they look closer into the budget.

