WFISD keeps food provider, likes healthy options

The company that has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another year.

Board members renewed Chartwells’ contract at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the company had a rough start due to being short staffed and delayed shipping orders because of last year’s hurricanes, but that it has all been worked out.

He adds they like teaming up with Chartwells because it offers healthier choices for students.

“We have fresh fruit. We have fresh vegetables. They've had this farm-to-cafeteria program with three of our local farmers,” said Superintendent Kuhrt.

He said they are doing a lot more cooking for the students, and more kids are eating food from the cafeteria. He adds they have gotten a lot of positive feedback from students and staff.

WFISD is also looking at expanding its summer food options by taking the district's food truck to those students who might go without when school is not in session.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved