BBB awards thousands to student video contest winners

The BBB of North Central Texas awarded thousands to four Petrolia High School students as the winners of their 2nd Annual Student Video Contest.

Director of the North Central Texas BBB Cosme Ojeda said this year’s contest was even bigger and better than last year’s, and really gave them a chance to connect with young people in the community. Each video highlighted the BBB’s services. He said, “They're really funny, they're really creative. It’s interesting to see something that I know – BBB – so well, from their perspective.

Bryce Smith (Sr.), Jacob Stacy (Sr.), Bryce Smith (So.), and Jacob Gould (Jr.) made up the team that won the grand prize. They said their generation’s humor was a big inspiration for the PSA they created. Sophomore Bryce Smith said, “we wanted to do something that was more creative, more interesting, that's what led us to our video idea.” Senior Jacob Stacy said, “…something sarcastic that really connects with our generation. Well you know, just kind of like laughing at pain you know.”

The 2nd runners up was the team from Notre Dame Catholic School, and the 1st runners up came from Burkburnett High School. Each team received $1,000 for their schools.

The grand prize winners received $4,000, Go-Pro cameras, as well as gift cards. The PSA will be used by the BBB for marketing purposes this year.

