WFPD investigating early morning shooting

WFPD at the scene of 101 Juarez Street (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers and First Responders were called out to the 1000 block of Juarez Street just before 1 a.m. this morning.

Information is limited, but officers did confirm a victim was taken to United Regional with unknown injuries.

The status of that victim is also unknown at this time.

