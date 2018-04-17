WFPD investigating early morning shooting - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating early morning shooting

By Angie Lankford, Producer
WFPD at the scene of 101 Juarez Street (Source: KAUZ) WFPD at the scene of 101 Juarez Street (Source: KAUZ)
WFPD investigates shooting on city's east side (Source: KAUZ) WFPD investigates shooting on city's east side (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers and First Responders were called out to the 1000 block of Juarez Street just before 1 a.m. this morning.

Information is limited, but officers did confirm a victim was taken to United Regional with unknown injuries.

The status of that victim is also unknown at this time.

