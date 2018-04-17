WFPD investigating early morning shooting

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
The company who has been Wichita Falls ISD’s food provider for just one school year will continue serving the students for another.
Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire around 100 teachers, and Oklahoma educators have the chance to get the job without having to wait on a Texas certification.
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.
