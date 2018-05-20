UPDATE: Missing child has been found safe

Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 07:02:34 GMT
The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:23:16 GMT
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...
Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:15:27 GMT
(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
Monday, May 21 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:12:11 GMT
Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 05:23:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 10, 2018, file photo, the opening bell hangs above the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 21.
Stocks are climbing on Wall Street and overseas after the U.S. and China said they made progress in trade talks.
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:31:13 GMT
Monday, May 21 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:46:41 GMT
(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.
