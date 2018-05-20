UPDATE: Missing child has been found safe

The Wichita Falls Police Department has located Alissa Bratton and say she is safe.

Officials say she was found around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. She is now back with her family.

Bratton went missing on Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Ardath Avenue.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

