Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Jorome Lee Williams, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault by the WFPD. (Source: Crime Stoppers)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is on the lookout for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Jorome Lee Williams is wanted for aggravated assault. The 23-year-old is five feet six inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

