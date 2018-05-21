WFPD extends application deadline for Junior Police Academy

The application deadline for the Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls has been extended. This is a photo from the graduation ceremony in 2017. (Source: KAUZ)

The deadline has been extended to sign up for the Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls.

Applications can be submitted until Sunday, May 27. There are still openings for both sessions.

The first session is set for the week of June 11 through June 15. The second session is set for the week of July 23 through July 27.

The program is for 12 to 14-year-olds.

The schedule for the week is Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a graduation ceremony.

Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the police department at 610 Holliday Street or the training center at 710 Flood Street.

There is no cost to attend and kids will be provided with meals for every day of each summer session.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

