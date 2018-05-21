WFPD extends application deadline for Junior Police Academy - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD extends application deadline for Junior Police Academy

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The application deadline for the Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls has been extended. This is a photo from the graduation ceremony in 2017. (Source: KAUZ) The application deadline for the Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls has been extended. This is a photo from the graduation ceremony in 2017. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The deadline has been extended to sign up for the Junior Police Academy in Wichita Falls. 

Applications can be submitted until Sunday, May 27. There are still openings for both sessions.

The first session is set for the week of June 11 through June 15. The second session is set for the week of July 23 through July 27.

The program is for 12 to 14-year-olds.

The schedule for the week is Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a graduation ceremony. 

Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the police department at 610 Holliday Street or the training center at 710 Flood Street. 

There is no cost to attend and kids will be provided with meals for every day of each summer session. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 07:02:34 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:23:16 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:15:27 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly