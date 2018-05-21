BBB Bureau Briefs: Summer Festival Scams

Monica Horton with the BBB spoke with Jake Garcia about summer festival scams to be on the lookout for. (Source: KAUZ)

Officials with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia during our noon newscast to talk about festival scams as summer vacation approaches.

Watch the full interview above and check out a release from BBB for things to look out for below.

Better Business Bureaus across North America have gotten reports of fake festivals or festivals that promise way more than they deliver.

How the Festival Scam Works is:

You see a social media post or online ad for a great deal on tickets to a summer festival. The type of festival varies; it can be a music extravaganza, an all-you-can-eat crab feast or BBQ, a craft beer festival, or a themed fun run.

When you click the link, and it takes you to a flashy website with fantastic pictures. Victims purchase tickets and show up at the time and location, only to find a crowd of frustrated ticket holders. The festival either never existed or fell far short of organizers' promises.

What Can You Do to Avoid this Con?

* Make sure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to real festivals.

* Be sure the festival website has a phone number, physical address, and email address, not just a contact form.

* If a music festival offers top entertainment, check out those bands' actual touring schedule.

* Pay with a credit card because you can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through.

* Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist and other free online listings, scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts.

Check out third-party ticket sites at bbb.org.

