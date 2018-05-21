Man booked on 12 warrants for sex crimes against a child

Peter Graf was booked into the Archer County Jail for 12 warrants stemming from sexual abuse allegations. (Source: Archer County Sheriff's Office.)

A man was booked into the Archer County Jail for 12 warrants including promotion of child pornography, indecency with a child by contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began in February 2016 when a report was forwarded to the Wichita Falls Police Department in reference to a sexual abuse allegation against a Peter Graf.

Peter Arnold-Brooks Graf, 57, is accused of touching two underage victims inappropriately in Wichita and Archer County in 2013.

Graf is also accused of taking inappropriate photos of the victims that were discovered by authorities during a search warrant execution in October 2016.

Thousands of images were discovered during a review of the digital media that was seized, according to the arrest warrant.

He is facing nine counts of promotion of child pornography, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.