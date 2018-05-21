Fmr. Olney Police Chief accused of sexual assault in Wichita Co. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fmr. Olney Police Chief accused of sexual assault in Wichita Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Robert Cross was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday for sexual assault. (Source: WCSO) Robert Cross was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday for sexual assault. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A probable cause affidavit is providing new details surrounding an official oppression investigation of a former Olney chief of police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 25, 2018, during the course of an official oppression investigation, a Texas Ranger was informed of a sexual assault allegation against Robert Cross.

During an interview with the victim it was alleged on December 20, 2017, Cross sexually assaulted a man while at a movie in Wichita Falls. 

A witness confirmed she witnessed the alleged incident to the Texas Rangers. A warrant for Cross was issued on May 1, 2018.

He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday. In March, Cross was fired as the interim police chief after being arrested and charged with official oppression.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 07:02:34 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:23:16 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:15:27 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly