Fmr. Olney Police Chief accused of sexual assault in Wichita Co.

Newschannel 6 has confirmed the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail on Thursday.

Robert Cross, the interim police chief in Olney was booked into the Young Co. Jail. (Source: Young County Sheriff's Office)

Robert Cross was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday for sexual assault. (Source: WCSO)

A probable cause affidavit is providing new details surrounding an official oppression investigation of a former Olney chief of police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 25, 2018, during the course of an official oppression investigation, a Texas Ranger was informed of a sexual assault allegation against Robert Cross.

During an interview with the victim it was alleged on December 20, 2017, Cross sexually assaulted a man while at a movie in Wichita Falls.

A witness confirmed she witnessed the alleged incident to the Texas Rangers. A warrant for Cross was issued on May 1, 2018.

He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday. In March, Cross was fired as the interim police chief after being arrested and charged with official oppression.

