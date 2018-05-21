Burkburnett Middle School expands clothes closet program - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett Middle School expands clothes closet program

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
Burkburnett Middle School is expanding their clothes closet program next school year. (Source: KAUZ) Burkburnett Middle School is expanding their clothes closet program next school year. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Students in Burkburnett Middle School are making sure every one of their peers is taken care of with the expansion of a program.

Jessica Dobbs leadership class and a middle school counselor, Ann Marie McMillan created a program called Clothes Closet about three years ago where students in need could get any type of clothing for free.

Now, they are expanding by moving their closet from a custodian closet to a full-sized classroom at the Burkburnett Middle School campus. 

"I had a young man who received his first pair of shoes, that was a little overwhelming," McMillan said. "He had always had some from his siblings so for him to open up his own brand new box of shoes was just amazing."

"Our community, our parents, the businesses, the churches, have been so generous and have shown outpouring love and support that I think we are just overwhelmed but in the best way possible," Dobbs said.

The program will also get a name change. Starting next school year it will be called Kindness Closet and the plan is to carry more than just clothes. Dobbs said they plan on carrying personal care items and even school supplies.

Community members have until Thursday to drop off any donations at the Burkburnett Middle School campus or will need to wait until after August 1st.

For more information, or to request help for a student, you're asked to contact Jessica Dobbs or Ann Marie McMillan at Burkburnett Middle School.

