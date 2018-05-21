Injured WFPD officer hopeful after doctor report withdrawl - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Injured WFPD officer hopeful after doctor report withdrawl

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Tim Putney was injured in July 2017 after an altercation with a suspect. (Source: KAUZ) Tim Putney was injured in July 2017 after an altercation with a suspect. (Source: KAUZ)

  • RELATED LINKSMore>>

  • WFPD officers, family show support for Ofc. Putney

    WFPD officers, family show support for Ofc. Putney

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-05-01 22:26:33 GMT
    Dozens of people show up to support Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Putney. (Source: KAUZ)Dozens of people show up to support Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Putney. (Source: KAUZ)

    Newschannel 6 broke the story Monday of a Wichita Falls police officer who was injured on the job and doesn't feel he's getting the proper medical attention.

    Newschannel 6 broke the story Monday of a Wichita Falls police officer who was injured on the job and doesn't feel he's getting the proper medical attention.

  • Wichita Falls first responder fighting for expected benefits

    Wichita Falls first responder fighting for expected benefits

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:44:46 GMT
    One Wichita Falls police officer said all he wants is to feel better and get his life back. (Source: KAUZ)One Wichita Falls police officer said all he wants is to feel better and get his life back. (Source: KAUZ)
    One Wichita Falls police officer said all he wants is to feel better and get his life back. (Source: KAUZ)One Wichita Falls police officer said all he wants is to feel better and get his life back. (Source: KAUZ)

    One Wichita Falls police officer is still trying to recover from an injury he suffered in July. It's left other officers upset with the workers compensation process, and they're doing something about it.

    One Wichita Falls police officer is still trying to recover from an injury he suffered in July. It's left other officers upset with the workers compensation process, and they're doing something about it.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls police officer Tim Putney is hoping a long process to get him back surgery for an injury suffered on the job just got a little bit easier.

On April 30 Newschannel 6 first brought you first the story of Officer Putney and his struggles with the city to get the care he believes he needs after being hurt in a tussle with a suspect.

Three weeks ago Newschannel 6 showed you a letter from the Putney's that stated Officer Putney had to go see one of their doctors or he could lose his benefits.

That doctor said he was faking the injury.

It's just one reason why the family thinks nothing has been happening in the process.

But now it's one less thing they have to worry about after the doctor withdrew his report.

"I felt like it was a little victory for us that that basically will not be used in play anymore," his wife, Chelsea Putney said.

Since the altercation, Chelsea said nearly all his doctor requests have been denied by Edwards Risk Management, the risk management company for Wichita Falls first responders, along with the accusations from the doctor.

The doctor said he's withdrawing the report because it was submitted prematurely and cannot be amended.

"Hopefully we will get a true report this time if we do have to see another doctor," Chelsea said.

The Wichita Falls Human Resources Department told Newschannel 6 that all they can say is that Officer Putney's case will proceed with the worker's compensation state law and regulations and that all communications, in this case, are being handled by the attorney's involved.

Chelsea said she's hoping the withdrawal letter is a sign that her husband can soon get a surgery she and some doctors say he needs.

"A couple weeks ago my son had a little breakdown," Chelsea said. "He was wanting dad to pick him up and hold him. And he started crying and I went and kind of consoled him. Basically, I told him as soon as daddy is fixed, we can go on a vacation together. We'll go do something."

They also want changes on a city and state level to the worker's compensation program.

"Maybe they're (the city of Wichita Falls) going to look at the process on their side on how they're going to change certain things," Chelsea said. "And I'm really hopeful in the future that this will be an easier process for the people that this happens to."

Chelsea said another thing they are concerned about is whether the city might stop paying Officer Putney.

But the city's H.R. department told Newschannel 6 he will not stop receiving income this summer.

Chelsea said she's had many first responders in the city reach out to her with the same issues and thank her for speaking up.

On June 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Wichita Falls Police Academy Association will be holding a fundraiser at Chipotle where half the proceeds sold will go to Officer Putney and his family.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 07:02:34 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:23:16 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:15:27 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly