Injured WFPD officer hopeful after doctor report withdrawl

One Wichita Falls police officer is still trying to recover from an injury he suffered in July. It's left other officers upset with the workers compensation process, and they're doing something about it.

One Wichita Falls police officer said all he wants is to feel better and get his life back. (Source: KAUZ)

Newschannel 6 broke the story Monday of a Wichita Falls police officer who was injured on the job and doesn't feel he's getting the proper medical attention.

Tim Putney was injured in July 2017 after an altercation with a suspect. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls police officer Tim Putney is hoping a long process to get him back surgery for an injury suffered on the job just got a little bit easier.

On April 30 Newschannel 6 first brought you first the story of Officer Putney and his struggles with the city to get the care he believes he needs after being hurt in a tussle with a suspect.

Three weeks ago Newschannel 6 showed you a letter from the Putney's that stated Officer Putney had to go see one of their doctors or he could lose his benefits.

That doctor said he was faking the injury.

It's just one reason why the family thinks nothing has been happening in the process.

But now it's one less thing they have to worry about after the doctor withdrew his report.

"I felt like it was a little victory for us that that basically will not be used in play anymore," his wife, Chelsea Putney said.

Since the altercation, Chelsea said nearly all his doctor requests have been denied by Edwards Risk Management, the risk management company for Wichita Falls first responders, along with the accusations from the doctor.

The doctor said he's withdrawing the report because it was submitted prematurely and cannot be amended.

"Hopefully we will get a true report this time if we do have to see another doctor," Chelsea said.

The Wichita Falls Human Resources Department told Newschannel 6 that all they can say is that Officer Putney's case will proceed with the worker's compensation state law and regulations and that all communications, in this case, are being handled by the attorney's involved.

Chelsea said she's hoping the withdrawal letter is a sign that her husband can soon get a surgery she and some doctors say he needs.

"A couple weeks ago my son had a little breakdown," Chelsea said. "He was wanting dad to pick him up and hold him. And he started crying and I went and kind of consoled him. Basically, I told him as soon as daddy is fixed, we can go on a vacation together. We'll go do something."

They also want changes on a city and state level to the worker's compensation program.

"Maybe they're (the city of Wichita Falls) going to look at the process on their side on how they're going to change certain things," Chelsea said. "And I'm really hopeful in the future that this will be an easier process for the people that this happens to."

Chelsea said another thing they are concerned about is whether the city might stop paying Officer Putney.

But the city's H.R. department told Newschannel 6 he will not stop receiving income this summer.

Chelsea said she's had many first responders in the city reach out to her with the same issues and thank her for speaking up.

On June 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Wichita Falls Police Academy Association will be holding a fundraiser at Chipotle where half the proceeds sold will go to Officer Putney and his family.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.