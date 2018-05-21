Homeowners in Electra cleaning up after Saturday's hail storm - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Homeowners in Electra cleaning up after Saturday's hail storm

By Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
House damage in Electra after Saturday's hail storm. House damage in Electra after Saturday's hail storm.
House damage after a hail storm in Electra. House damage after a hail storm in Electra.
Dents in a truck after hail fell Saturday in Electra Dents in a truck after hail fell Saturday in Electra
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

The people of Electra, TX are continuing to clean up Monday after Saturday's big hail storm.

Roofing companies were out in full force surveying the damage as well. The large hailstones left dents on gutters, windows, cars, and stripped leaves off of trees. 

"The winds started picking up and we thought well, we'll get in the house. All of a sudden, we started hearing the hail and it was hailing really bad. Then it started hitting the windows and broke the skylight. That's when I was like okay, what are we in," said homeowner Diana Hernandez, who's lived in Electra since 2009. 

The storm moved in from the west so west sides of houses had the most damage.  Now that the storm is over, homeowners are submitting the damage claims to insurance companies and waiting.  

"Playing the waiting game between the insurance, body shops, and the contractors that come out," said Hernandez.   

Downtown Electra wasn't spared from the hail, including the Electra Volunteer Fire Department, though there was less damage compared to the south side of town.

"One of our trailers has hail damage along with dents on the Chief's SUV. The windshield is cracked from hail as well. We clocked some 65 mph wind south of the railroad tracks," said Michael Brachwitz, Assistant Chief with the Electra Volunteer Fire Department.  

The storms went on to produce more hail in Burkburnett and Iowa Park. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-22 07:02:34 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:23:16 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 06:15:27 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly