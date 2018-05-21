Homeowners in Electra cleaning up after Saturday's hail storm

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.