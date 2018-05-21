New Burkburnett Elementary close to completion - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New Burkburnett Elementary close to completion

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Overton Ray Elementary is expected to open its doors next school year and will house all third through fifth grade students in the district. (Source: KAUZ) Overton Ray Elementary is expected to open its doors next school year and will house all third through fifth grade students in the district. (Source: KAUZ)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Construction for a brand new Burkburnett Elementary School continues.

Overton Ray Elementary is expected to open its doors next school year and will house all third through fifth-grade students in the district.

Kendy Johnston, the current principal at Hardin Elementary said the new building will give them more space, a gym, and a stage, which they didn't have before at Hardin.

"We will also have an amphitheater area which is kind of at the centerpiece of the school and can seat probably a couple classrooms, where we can have collaborate space for students to work in, or {have} guest speakers," Johnston said.

She adds Hardin Elementary will turn into the Administrative Office next school year.

A decommissioning ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. and an open house will be held sometime in August for parents and students to check out the new school.

    

