New Burkburnett Elementary close to completion

Construction for a brand new Burkburnett Elementary School continues.

Overton Ray Elementary is expected to open its doors next school year and will house all third through fifth-grade students in the district.

Kendy Johnston, the current principal at Hardin Elementary said the new building will give them more space, a gym, and a stage, which they didn't have before at Hardin.

"We will also have an amphitheater area which is kind of at the centerpiece of the school and can seat probably a couple classrooms, where we can have collaborate space for students to work in, or {have} guest speakers," Johnston said.

She adds Hardin Elementary will turn into the Administrative Office next school year.

A decommissioning ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. and an open house will be held sometime in August for parents and students to check out the new school.

