HS diamond playoff pairings: May 23-26

Posted: Monday, May 21 2018 6:13 PM EDT 2018-05-21 22:13:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:04 AM EDT 2018-05-22 07:04:48 GMT (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses the media at the team's football training facility in Allen Park, Mich. The NFL says sexual assault allegations against Patricia f... The NFL says sexual assault allegations against Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia from 1996 are not subject to its personal conduct policy. The NFL says sexual assault allegations against Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia from 1996 are not subject to its personal conduct policy. Posted: Monday, May 21 2018 2:42 PM EDT 2018-05-21 18:42:07 GMT Updated: Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:04 AM EDT 2018-05-22 07:04:38 GMT Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.
Updated: Monday, May 21 2018 11:46 PM EDT 2018-05-22 03:46:35 GMT Bowie HS valedictorian Madison Hill signs to play basketball for UT-Dallas on Monday in the BHS library / Source: KAUZ
Bowie High School's valedictorian will get to keep on playing basketball at the college level! Monday, Madison Hill signed with UT-Dallas to play basketball...
Bowie High School's valedictorian will get to keep on playing basketball at the college level! Monday, Madison Hill signed with UT-Dallas to play basketball...
Posted: Monday, May 21 2018 4:52 PM EDT 2018-05-21 20:52:18 GMT Updated: Monday, May 21 2018 11:06 PM EDT 2018-05-22 03:06:14 GMT USOC hires FBI executive as senior director of athlete safety, putting Wendy Guthrie in charge of strengthening sex-abuse policies being rewritten in wake of cases involving Olympic athletes. USOC hires FBI executive as senior director of athlete safety, putting Wendy Guthrie in charge of strengthening sex-abuse policies being rewritten in wake of cases involving Olympic athletes. Updated: Monday, May 21 2018 9:20 PM EDT 2018-05-22 01:20:34 GMT
Three Texoma teams remain as softball reaches the regional finals and baseball hits the regional semifinals!
Three Texoma teams remain as softball reaches the regional finals and baseball hits the regional semifinals!