HS diamond playoff pairings: May 23-26

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

Region I-4A Semifinal

#8 Iowa Park vs #14 Bushland
(at LCU)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Game 2: 2 p.m. Friday
Game 3: After Game 2 (if needed)

Softball

Region I-4A Final

#7 Vernon vs #1 Bushland
(at Plainview)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: After Game 2 (if needed)

Region I-2A Final

Petrolia vs Albany
(at Graham)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: After Game 2 (if needed)

