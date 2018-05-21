Bowie's Hill signs with UT-Dallas basketball

Bowie High School's valedictorian will get to keep on playing basketball at the college level!

Monday, Madison Hill signed with UT-Dallas to play basketball for the Division III program in Richardson.

She told Newschannel 6 that after finishing her senior year, she really didn't even intend on continuing to play. But when head coach Polly Thomason learned she was coming to the school for academic reasons, she asked Hill to play for the Comets.

"It took me a while to figure out what school I wanted to go to," Hill said. "So whenever I said I already wanted to go to UTD, and then them offering me to play there, too, it just was a 2-in-1 kind of thing. It was kind of weird. She just emailed me, I think it was off of a website. It was just really random. Like it was just one of those spur-of-the-moment kind of things, I guess."

The Comets went 24-5 this past season, reaching the second round of the NCAA Div. III National Tournament.

"It's really exciting," Hill said. "They liked how I did pick-and-rolls a lot, and how I'm a versatile player, so I can play out and in sometimes. And [coach Thomason] liked how I was smart in how I played, and how I'm smart off the court, too, with my grades."

