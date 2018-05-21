Bowie's Hill signs with UT-Dallas basketball

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.
Bowie High School's valedictorian will get to keep on playing basketball at the college level! Monday, Madison Hill signed with UT-Dallas to play basketball...
Bowie High School's valedictorian will get to keep on playing basketball at the college level! Monday, Madison Hill signed with UT-Dallas to play basketball...
Three Texoma teams remain as softball reaches the regional finals and baseball hits the regional semifinals!
Three Texoma teams remain as softball reaches the regional finals and baseball hits the regional semifinals!