Toddler drowns in pond in Montague Co.

Officials said the possible drowning may be linked to a missing high school student.

Officials said the possible drowning may be linked to a missing high school student.

Montague Co. Sheriff's Office officials said a toddler drowned on a pond located on the property of home on Lawhorn Lane in Sunset on Friday. (Source: KAUZ)

News Channel 6 has confirmed authorities in Montague County are investigating the second drowning this summer.

According to Sgt. Jack Lawson with the Montague Co. Sheriff's Office, crews were called out to a home in the 100 block of Lawhorn Lane in Sunset around 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

Sgt. Lawson said a man called 911 to report his 2-year-old son was missing. The father said he was feeding horses and his son, Benjamin Ryder, was playing when the father stepped outside for a moment, according to Sgt. Lawson.

A K9 unit and the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department were called to help deputies search for the child.

Sgt. Lawson said the child was found in a nearby pond and flown to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where he was later pronounced dead.

A funeral service for the child was held on Wednesday morning. This drowning comes two weeks after a Bowie High School senior drowned while fishing in a lake behind the campus.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

