WF man arrested for gang injunction violation months before expiration

Wesley Eron Swick, 29, was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for violating the gang injunction.

According to police, around 4 p.m. officers observed Wesley Swick, 29, who they say is known PLM gang member driving a vehicle with another alleged gang member inside.

Swick parked the vehicle in front of a home in the 2200 block of Fillmore facing the wrong direction, according to police.

Officers approached the vehicle and detained Swick and the other person when Swick allegedly said, "I was just riding around with a Crip."

One of the rules of the gang injunction forbids defendants to associate with a member of any street gang.

Swick's gang injunction was set to expire this July.

