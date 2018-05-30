Next 100 days are considered deadliest for teen drivers

The next 100 days are considered the deadliest for teen drivers. (Source: RNN Texoma)

According to AAA Texas, more than 1,050 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver in 2016 during a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day which they refer to as the 100 deadliest days.

That is an average of 10 people per day, a 14 percent increase compared to the rest of the year.

"The number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers during the summer is an important traffic safety concern and research shows that young drivers are at greater risk and have higher crash rates compared to older and more experienced drivers," said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director. "Through education, proper training, and involvement of parents, we can help our young drivers to become better and safer drivers, which in turn keeps the roads safer for everyone."

Speed and nighttime driving are factors that contribute to the significant number of fatalities and crashes during this period.

AAA encourages parents to talk with their teens about risky driving behaviors. They say to model good driving behaviors and habits for their teens and to set a parent-teen driving agreement that creates rules for teen drivers.

