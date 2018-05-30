WF offering two hunting leases by sealed bid

The City of Wichita Falls is offering two separate hunting leases to the public. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The City of Wichita Falls is offering two separate hunting leases in Archer County to the general public via a sealed bid.

The bid packages are available for pick-up at the office of Property Administration, Room 107, at 1300 7th Street. You can also view the bids on the city's website.

A deposit of 10 percent of the total annual cost of the leased property is due at the time the bid is submitted as either cash or check.

The winning bidder's deposit will be applied to the total annual cost of the leased property.

If the winning bidder fails to enter into contract for the leased property, they will forfeit the deposit. All other deposits will be returned to the bidders.

Sealed bids are due at 3 p.m. on June 15. Bid openings will be at 3:15 p.m. the same day.

For more information, you can call Pat Hoffman or John Campbell with Property Administration at (940)-761-8816.

