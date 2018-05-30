WF resident reflects on 2003 cold case murder of neighbor

A WF woman remembers the day her sons’ friend was murdered in 2003. (Source: KAUZ)

Crime scene tape was up at a home in the 300 block of Tulsa street fifteen years ago.

Police got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on June 19, 2003, that Joseph Harold Greer was found shot and killed in a vehicle.

It was a day that Bettye Sanders, a Wichita Falls resident said she still remembers.

"My thoughts when I heard Joseph had been killed was like who did it?" Sanders said. "I guess that's the common thought of everybody because I didn't know anything bad about him."

It was a shock for Sanders because her son and Greer would hang out and not once did she hear any complaints about him.

"He used to come to my house and visit with my son Gary sometimes and they might have gone out together sometimes I don't know, but they were both young," Sanders said.

The day of the crime, June 19, 2003, News Channel 6 talked to some of Greer's friends who said he was a good guy and would help anyone.

"He helped with the little volunteer football teams and stuff like that," Greer's neighbor, Josie Rose told us in 2003.

Family members and friends also told News Channel 6 in 2003 they believed the murder was drug-related.

"It's going to be like that for a long time until we clean up the drugs," Greer's Family member, Demetrius Breedlove said.

Police have very little information about this crime and are asking for the publics help. If you have any information you're asked to contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.

You can reach out to them 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest you could earn a cash reward.

