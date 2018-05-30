The North Texas Builder's Association Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)

This year's North Texas Builders Association's Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend.

Starting Friday, June 1, you can tour some of the newest homes in Wichita Falls.

14 homes have been chosen for this year's parade and some of them are for sale.

The tour costs $10 and all proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.

The parade will continue next weekend as well.

