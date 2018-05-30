A Hot Jump into June

Chances are good Wichita Falls will register its first 100 degree day of 2018 today. Our last triple digit day was September 19th of last year. Our record high for this date is 108, set in 1998. Like Tuesday night, we saw severe thunderstorms sweep through Oklahoma last night. its doubtful any of that rain will reach Texoma, but we can't rule out a stray thunderstorm this evening.

Today could be the first of three triple digit days with sunny skies and southwest winds. The last time we saw back-to-back-to-back triple digit days was in the last week of July last year. We're growing more confident a cool front will arrive Saturday evening, turning our winds northerly and delivering slightly cooler air into the region for Sunday. Unfortunately the summer scorcher might pick up again by Wednesday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist