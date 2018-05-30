Founder of Cavender's Boot City passes away

The founder of Cavender's Boot City passed away Tuesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The founder of the iconic western wear chain Cavender's Boot City has died.

Family members say James Robert Cavender died Tuesday at the age of 87. The announcement was posted on Facebook.

The company was founded in Pittsburg, Texas in 1965 by James and his wife Pat.

The company currently has more than 80 locations across several states including one on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

