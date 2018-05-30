Red Cross provides tips for extreme heat safety

The Red Cross is offering safety tips to help protect people from the heat. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The American Red Cross has some safety tips to help people during this late-spring heatwave.

They say thousands of people suffer from heat-related injuries including heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat strokes each year.

Some symptoms of heat-related emergencies include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness or loss of consciousness, and weakness.

They say if you see someone suffering from these symptoms, relocate to an air-conditioned or shaded area. They say to slowly drink cool water and apply ice or a cool towel to the head, neck, and other areas. If someone has lost consciousness, immediately call 911.

“Given the extreme heat experienced in Texas, heat stress can occur quickly. While outdoors, people should drink plenty of water and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas,” said Keith Rhodes, chief executive officer, American Red Cross North Texas Region. “Heat waves may also cause power outages. If affected, residents should have a plan to go somewhere else with an air conditioner to avoid the elements until power is restored.”

