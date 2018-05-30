Montague County business petitions for legal sale of alcohol

According to the Bowie News, a Montague County business is looking for signatures for a petition.

It's calling for an election over the legal sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks in Justice of the Peace Precinct One.

The restaurant in Ringgold wants more than 900 signatures on their petition.

Precinct one covers the northern half of the county, including Montague, St. Jo, and Nocona.

An ordinance change would allow alcohol sales in all of those cities.

