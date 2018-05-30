Sex offender sought by WFPD finally caught

David Ray Wilson was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with two counts of evading arrest on top of other warrants. (Source: WCSO)

A convicted sex offender, that was wanted for several warrants including two for evading was caught on Tuesday.

According to the WFPD, David Ray Wilson, 22, was riding a bicycle when he was stopped by officers in the area of Giddings Street and Tyler Street.

Officers said Wilson was acting nervous and aggressive. A warrants check for Wilson showed he had several outstanding.

One was for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements stemming from an adjudication in November 2012 for an indecency with a child by contact charge.

The other two warrants stemmed from separate incidents on April 25, 2018, and April 30, 2018, where Wilson is accused of evading arrest or detention.

As of Wednesday evening, Wilson remained behind bars on a $63,002 bond.

