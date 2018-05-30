WFPD: Man arrested after running from police

Stanley Bernard King, 50, was arrested for evading, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on a list of charges.

Around 4:24 p.m. officers saw Stanley Bernard King, 50, outside a store in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King.

Those officers knew King has warrants out for his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, King was detained in handcuffs and while officers were beginning to pat him down for weapons, he took off running.

As officers gave chase, a loaded handgun fell out of King's shorts, according to the arrest affidavit.

He was quickly caught and taken back into custody. During a search of his person, 31.7 grams of methamphetamine was found in his right cargo shorts pocket.

A criminal history check revealed a felony conviction out of California from 2008 for King.

King was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, escape, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty ground one.

As of Wednesday evening, King remained in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $111,001 bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.



