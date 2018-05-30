Gala of Royal Horses in Wichita Falls

The Gala of Royal Horses is in Wichita Falls this week. (Source; RNN Texoma)

The Gala of Royal Horse will be in Wichita Falls Thursday and Friday as part of a tour across the United States.

The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers of world renowned horses.

There will also be a crowd pleasing stunt known as "Roman Riding" where a rider will have each foot on a different horse.

"Well if they wanna see some of them most beautiful horses they have ever seen in the world, not only the horses the traditions and costumes, so if you love horses than it's a must see," said horse trainer Rene Gasser.

There will be two shows Thursday at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. One is at 2 p.m. and the other is at 7 p.m.

The last show on Friday starts at 7:30 p.m.

