HPT: Graham City Manager talks about upcoming events - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HPT: Graham City Manager talks about upcoming events

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson joined us to talk about upcoming events in Graham. (Source: RNN Texoma) Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson joined us to talk about upcoming events in Graham. (Source: RNN Texoma)
GRAHAM, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Our Hometown Pride Tour continues Wednesday.

Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson joined us in our studios to fill us in on what events are coming up there.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly