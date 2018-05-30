HPT: Graham City Manager talks about upcoming events

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.

The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she called Ivanka Trump a word that starts with C and ends with T. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Samantha Bee sparks outrage over name she called Ivanka Trump

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, 8-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president. (Source: CNN)

Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.