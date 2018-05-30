Nortex Regional Planning Commission asks for input from communit - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nortex Regional Planning Commission asks for input from community

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Nortex Regional Planning Commission updates their regional economic development strategy every three years and right now they need your help.

They have posted a survey for people to fill out to help them seek new ways to grow an 11-county region that includes Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Henrietta, Iowa Park and many other cities.

You can find the survey here.

