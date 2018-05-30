Local celebrity dancers for Dancing For the Stars revealed

The local celebrities competing in this year's Dancing For The Stars event were revealed Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

News Channel 6's very own morning anchor Jake Garcia is excited to be on the list of dancers.

Jake's professional dancing partner is Ashlynn Loscott, a ballet teacher who has been dancing since she was three years old.

The event is a joint fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters and America's Small Business Development Center at MSU.

"Everyday when we come in we get to see these kids faces last night we had a child that come in and he was introduced to his big and he was so excited he actually ran to the door to meet him and to greet him cause it was just something that he knew he was gonna have a new buddy that will spend time with him and be a positive role model," said Kem Hogue with Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County.

The actual competition is set for Friday, August 31.

