Iowa Park drops game one to Godley in Reg. final

Monday, May 28 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:46:39 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:31:17 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammate Draymond Green (23) during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018...
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:55:29 GMT
Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:20:15 GMT
Officers involved in the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown said in preliminary police reports that Brown was aggressive when he was approached about a parking violation, though body camera...
Officers involved in the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown said in preliminary police reports that Brown was aggressive when he was approached about a parking violation, though body camera footage suggests that wasn't the case.