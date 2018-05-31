Accident on Kell Blvd. W impacts traffic near Arthur Street - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Accident on Kell Blvd. W impacts traffic near Arthur Street

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
An accident on Thursday morning backed up traffic along Kell Blvd. W. (Source: KAUZ) An accident on Thursday morning backed up traffic along Kell Blvd. W. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

An accident on Thursday morning stalled traffic along Kell Blvd. W near Arthur Street. 

Around 8:23 a.m. first responders were called out to the area for an injury accident. 

Our News Channel 6 crews on the scene said traffic was being diverted into the neighborhood immediately following the crash.

A damaged motorcycle was visible by our crews on the scene. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.  

