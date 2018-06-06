Chance of Storms Thursday Evening

This morning and afternoon will be no different than Wednesday. Skies will be sunny, winds will be strong out of the south and highs will be near 100 degrees. Then, by late afternoon, thunderstorms will develop over western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle and move southeast into Texoma this evening, first impacting our western counties, then central and eastern counties after sunset.

The strongest storms this evening will produce winds strong enough to do damage. We still may have thunderstorms on the radar after midnight with the threat of severe weather low.

This represents our best chance of rain between now and Sunday. Outside of a chance of thunderstorms, our weather simply won't change much from day to day. Mornings will be comfortable, afternoons will be very hot and humid.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist