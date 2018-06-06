Businesses help patrons beat the heat at After Hours Artwalk

Thursday night is another After Hours Art Walk in downtown Wichita Falls, and those who go will be fighting the high temperatures. SOURCE: KAUZ

Thursday night is another After Hours Artwalk in downtown Wichita Falls, and those who make the walk, will be fighting the high temperatures.

This has some businesses coming up with alternatives to beat the heat.

Odd Duck Coffee will host their Beer Yoga Thursday in the parking garage next door.

"It is really shaded up there and super breezy, so it makes yoga a lot better," said Haley Carnley, event coordinator for Odd Duck Coffee.

Other places downtown are opting to bring their businesses inside to give people a break from the heat, while others will have outdoor misters on the patio.

Odd Duck is making sure they have everything they need for art-goers to beat the heat.

"We have a variety of cold drinks gelato for people to come in a grab while walking downtown," said Carnley.

Another place getting relief is the Wichita Falls Farmers Market, where local artists will normally set up their work.

Three years ago, a roof was put on so that the market would thrive in all types of weather.

Wednesday, crews were installing fans to keep folks walking through and the artists cool.

"It will make it a little more comfortable for the artists, as well as those that come and visit and see them," said Jeanette Charos, with Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

She said the heat should not keep people from coming downtown to enjoy the art life.

"One of the greatest things about the art walk is seeing all the people walking around and on the sidewalk," said Charos. "I hope everyone still comes out. Just make sure to stop by your favorite local place and grab a drink and stay hydrated."

The After Hours Artwalk will run from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.