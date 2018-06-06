Fire damages home in Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fire damages home in Wichita Falls

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Fire fighters were called to the 4800 block of Trinidad Drive Wednesday Evening. (Source: RNN Texoma) Fire fighters were called to the 4800 block of Trinidad Drive Wednesday Evening. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A family's home was heavily damaged after it caught fire.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched just after 8 p.m Wednesday night after flames were seen shooting out of the top of a home in the 4800 block Trinidad Drive.

Firefighters said it took them between 20 and 25 minutes to put out the fire, which they say began in the attic.

Damages are estimated at about $45,000.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called in to help.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a barbecue grill that was stored too close to a combustible structure.

