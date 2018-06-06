MSU to host 7-on-7 Div. II SQT Saturday

The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
