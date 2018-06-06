MSU to host 7-on-7 Div. II SQT Saturday

Midwestern State University will host its annual 7-on-7 football State Qualifying Tournament this Saturday at their practice fields next to D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

The 8-team field will be separated into 2 brackets. Pool A will contain Bowie, City View, Mineral Wells and Bridgeport, while Pool B will consist of Burkburnett, Gainesville, Levelland and Boyd.

Pool play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals - which will determine the 2 State qualifiers - set for 1 p.m.

Click on the video players to hear from MSU offensive coordinator Adam Austin, who runs the event!

