MSU to host 7-on-7 Div. II SQT Saturday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU to host 7-on-7 Div. II SQT Saturday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State University will host its annual 7-on-7 football State Qualifying Tournament this Saturday at their practice fields next to D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

The 8-team field will be separated into 2 brackets. Pool A will contain Bowie, City View, Mineral Wells and Bridgeport, while Pool B will consist of Burkburnett, Gainesville, Levelland and Boyd.

Pool play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals - which will determine the 2 State qualifiers - set for 1 p.m.

Click on the video players to hear from MSU offensive coordinator Adam Austin, who runs the event!

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Caps on top: Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top: Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:35:17 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:35:08 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • The Latest: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup over Vegas

    The Latest: Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup over Vegas

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:50:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:32:44 GMT
    Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, shares a laugh with Alex Chiasson, right, during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. (AP PhoWashington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, shares a laugh with Alex Chiasson, right, during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. (AP Pho

    The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

    The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

    •   
Powered by Frankly