New grocery delivery service comes to Wichita Falls

Instacart will be launching in Wichita Falls Wednesday. The arrival of the grocery delivery service follows a trend of similar online services showing up in the city.

Instacart allows users to select grocery items from a list of participating stores. A Instacart shopper will then use the list to pick up items and then deliver them to the customer’s door step.

There are several online services that cropped up in Wichita Falls just last year like Uber, Lyft and menu runners. Instacart hopes to add to that grocery list of businesses offering consumers an extra level of convenience.

Those with the company said, “Over the past year, we've seen incredible demand in the Wichita Falls area", which is why they are expanding to the Texoma region.

The service will be available to a span of 50,000 households living in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett, Cashion Community, Lakeside City, Sheppard Air Force Base, Thornberry, Dean, Kamay, and Valley View.

Instacart expects to hire 100 new workers once they launch.

Some Wichita Falls residents plan to use the new service. Garrett Hutchinson said, “If you order it online and have it delivered it's like delivering a pizza. It kind of lets you do everything else you need to get done throughout the day.”

While people like David Longacre plan to do their own shopping, “I like the old fashion way of going to pick up my own groceries.”

There is a delivery fee depending on how much a customer has spent on their purchase of groceries. To learn more visit Instacart’s website.

