Wichita Falls City Council looks to fill District 3 seat

The Wichita Falls City Council is looking to fill the District 3 seat.

The seat became vacant earlier this week when Brian Hooker's term limit expired.

Residents interested in serving can submit a cover letter explaining their qualifications and why they would like to serve to the City Clerk's office.

Resumes will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22. This appointment will only be until the November 6 election.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements;

Be at least 21 years of age

Be a citizen of the United States

Have lived inside the city limits of Wichita Falls and District 3 for 12 months immediately preceding the June 22, 2018 deadline

Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Not have been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Please submit resumes to:

Marie Balthrop, City Clerk

1300 7th Street, Room 104

P.O. Box 1431

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

940-761-7409

marie.balthrop@wichitafallstx.gov

