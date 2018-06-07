Wichita Falls City Council looks to fill District 3 seat - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls City Council looks to fill District 3 seat

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The City of Wichita Falls is looking to appoint someone to the District 3 Councilor seat.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls City Council is looking to fill the District 3 seat. 

The seat became vacant earlier this week when Brian Hooker's term limit expired. 

Residents interested in serving can submit a cover letter explaining their qualifications and why they would like to serve to the City Clerk's office.

Resumes will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22. This appointment will only be until the November 6 election. 

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements;

  • Be at least 21 years of age
  • Be a citizen of the United States
  • Have lived inside the city limits of Wichita Falls and District 3 for 12 months immediately preceding the June 22, 2018 deadline
  • Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
  • Not have been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Please submit resumes to:

Marie Balthrop, City Clerk
1300 7th Street, Room 104
P.O. Box 1431
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-761-7409
marie.balthrop@wichitafallstx.gov

