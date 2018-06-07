$450,000 worth of meth seized during traffic stop on US 287 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

$450,000 worth of meth seized during traffic stop on US 287

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Source: WCSO) Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A traffic stop on U.S. 287 ends with ten pounds of methamphetamine off the streets. 

On Wednesday, around 8:15 p.m. deputies with the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 287 South and Windthorst Road.

During the traffic stop, $450,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized. WCSO officials said the case is being picked up by the Fort Worth Office of Drug Enforcement Agency pending federal charges.

The vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old man. WCSO officials said he has not been formally charged as of Thursday around 11 a.m. 

