Gas prices in Wichita Falls down a penny

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Gas prices in the Lone Star State are down this week, according to AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.76 which is two cents less than last week but 57 cents more than this day last year.

In Wichita Falls, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped one penny to $2.64. The lowest price we found for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.49 at a few different locations.

National gas prices have gone down week-to-week for the first time in three months, according to AAA Texas. The national average is $2.94, which is two cents less than this day last week but 58 cents more than this time last year.

Experts said it is unlikely oil prices will drop enough to have a major impact on lowering gas prices this summer.

