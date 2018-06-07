WFFD investigates 'suspicious' house fire on city's east side - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD investigates 'suspicious' house fire on city's east side

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Crews responded to a structure fire call around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

A home was fully engulfed at the corner of N. Rosewood and Flood Street. WFFD crews said the fire is suspicious in nature. 

Officials are investigating and said they have a couple suspects. No injuries were reported.

Traffic along N. Rosewood Avenue was closed from Harding Street to Flood Street as WFFD crews battled the flames.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday afternoon. 

