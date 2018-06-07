Historical building in Wichita Falls to get facelift - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Historical building in Wichita Falls to get facelift

© One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls will get a face lift. © One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls will get a face lift.
© It will cost more than $200,000 to renovate a historical Wichita Falls building. © It will cost more than $200,000 to renovate a historical Wichita Falls building.
© One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls will get a face lift. © One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls will get a face lift.
© It will cost more than $200,000 to renovate a historical Wichita Falls building. © It will cost more than $200,000 to renovate a historical Wichita Falls building.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls is on track to get a much-needed facelift.

It is located on the 600 block of 7th Street and was constructed back in 1882. There are plans to make it look brand new.

"I was glad to walk into the place because I've done these projects before and I can see the possibilities," John Dickinson, the owner, said. 

He said that potential can be made into reality after funds are raised to pay for the more than $200,000 renovation project.

So far, owner, Dickinson has received more than $20,000 from the Wichita Falls 4-B board. 

"Well, it has a lot of possibilities," Dickinson said. "A lot of the original stuff is here but it's been gutted out."

Some of the original stuff that came with the building are the columns. The walls will be knocked down to show them off. Also, some historical light fixtures.

Dickinson said once he has the funding, it should only take three months to finish the project. The roof, HVAC system, flooring and much more will be repaired while maintaining a lot of its historical structure.

"It's the right size," Dickinson said. "Not too big, not too small. It would be perfect for retail and it needs to be done."

He said the renovated building would look a lot like its neighboring building, Hook and Ladder, once renovated. They were built two years apart.

"It's everybody's heritage," Dickinson said. "These buildings are deteriorating and if we can catch them and rebuild them, somebody needs to do it."

Dickinson says he is looking to make the building a historical marker as well. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:36:28 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

  • Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:36:27 GMT
    The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:34:15 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    •   
Powered by Frankly