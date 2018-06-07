Historical building in Wichita Falls to get facelift

© It will cost more than $200,000 to renovate a historical Wichita Falls building.

One of the first buildings to stand in Wichita Falls is on track to get a much-needed facelift.

It is located on the 600 block of 7th Street and was constructed back in 1882. There are plans to make it look brand new.

"I was glad to walk into the place because I've done these projects before and I can see the possibilities," John Dickinson, the owner, said.

He said that potential can be made into reality after funds are raised to pay for the more than $200,000 renovation project.

So far, owner, Dickinson has received more than $20,000 from the Wichita Falls 4-B board.

"Well, it has a lot of possibilities," Dickinson said. "A lot of the original stuff is here but it's been gutted out."

Some of the original stuff that came with the building are the columns. The walls will be knocked down to show them off. Also, some historical light fixtures.

Dickinson said once he has the funding, it should only take three months to finish the project. The roof, HVAC system, flooring and much more will be repaired while maintaining a lot of its historical structure.

"It's the right size," Dickinson said. "Not too big, not too small. It would be perfect for retail and it needs to be done."

He said the renovated building would look a lot like its neighboring building, Hook and Ladder, once renovated. They were built two years apart.

"It's everybody's heritage," Dickinson said. "These buildings are deteriorating and if we can catch them and rebuild them, somebody needs to do it."

Dickinson says he is looking to make the building a historical marker as well.

