Maryland man arrested for alleged inappropriate online exchanges with Electra minor

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Marcus McCloud, 30, is facing two counts of Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Criminal Attempt - Sexual Performance by a Child. (Source: WCSO) Marcus McCloud, 30, is facing two counts of Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Criminal Attempt - Sexual Performance by a Child. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Maryland man has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail following an investigation lead by the Electra Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety.

In January 2018, DPS officials were contacted by Electra PD to assist with an investigation of a 15-year-old girl communicating in a 'sexually explicit' manner with an unknown man on Facebook. 

The man identified himself as "Jake Merdoc" on the social media site and claimed to be 45 years old, according to court documents. 

Following search warrants for the stored electronic communications, it was determined the man was requesting inappropriate photos from the teen. In the exchanges, the man acknowledges he knows the girl's age, according to investigators.

Through a subpoena response for subscriber information on IP addresses, investigators tied the communications to Marcus R. McCloud, 30, of Delmar, Maryland.

A warrant was issued for McCloud's arrest in April 2018. He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday for two counts of Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Criminal Attempt - Sexual Performance by a Child.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

