TxDOT to put on Summer Safety Blast

TX-DOT invites people to Summer Safety Blast at the Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls. (Source: TX-DOT)

TxDOT invites people to come by the Texas Travel Information Center on Friday, June 22.for Summer Safety Blast.

The event is done in recognition of National Safety Month and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be giveaways along with presentations on distracted driving, summer heat safety, fire safety, and other safety issues.

There will also be activities such as Lawn Skill Games and Drunk Goggles.

Everything is available for free to the public.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved