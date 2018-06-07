TxDOT to put on Summer Safety Blast - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TxDOT to put on Summer Safety Blast

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
TX-DOT invites people to Summer Safety Blast at the Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls. (Source: TX-DOT) TX-DOT invites people to Summer Safety Blast at the Texas Travel Information Center in Wichita Falls. (Source: TX-DOT)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

TxDOT invites people to come by the Texas Travel Information Center on Friday, June 22.for Summer Safety Blast.

The event is done in recognition of National Safety Month and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be giveaways along with presentations on distracted driving, summer heat safety, fire safety, and other safety issues.

There will also be activities such as Lawn Skill Games and Drunk Goggles.

Everything is available for free to the public.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:36:28 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

  • Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:36:27 GMT
    The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)The backlogs that have developed over the past several weeks at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas are rare. (Source: AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:34:15 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    •   
Powered by Frankly